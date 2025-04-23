CINCINNATI — In a meaningful collaboration aimed at transforming the construction industry, the Easterseals Redwood program, “Building Value,” is training the next generation of contractors.

Urban Workforce Development Manager David Daniels emphasizes, “There's no building value without Easterseals.”

This program is designed to provide hands-on experience for young people interested in construction careers.

“We like our participants to work hard and actually get their hands dirty to understand what it’s like to work in construction,” Daniels said.

WATCH: How this immersive approach allows participants not only to learn the trade but also get paid while they learn.

Duke Energy Foundation grant helps Easterseals Redwood empower next generation of contractors

They are also placed with contracting companies.

“Then, when you get with your contractor, you are doing the specific contractor skill-related stuff for that field,” Daniels said.

The Building Value program's success is largely due to the generous support of the Duke Energy Foundation's Workforce Development Grant.

Daniels said this funding has made a significant impact by providing jobs and essential support for individuals, including those with disabilities, children and military veterans.

“This will help buy a pair of boots for somebody; it might help with transportation for someone. The money goes to provide all the things we actually need help with,” Daniels said.

Duke Energy Foundation is dedicated to helping nonprofits like Easterseals Redwood that address pressing workforce challenges. In the past three years, the foundation has awarded $570,000 in grants to 37 nonprofits focused on workforce development.

“We need a workforce that is prepared and shows up ready to keep our community vital, empowered, and connected,” said Josh Juech, director of public affairs and communications at Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky.

The overarching goal of such efforts is to help people build sustainable careers and foster economic stability within the community.

For organizations interested in securing similar support, Duke Energy Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from nonprofits across Ohio and Kentucky until April 30.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.