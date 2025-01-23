Dreaming of warmer days? Kings Island announced opening date for 2025 season

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island has announced its opening date for the 2025 season.

The park will open for the season officially on Saturday, April 19, but its newest attractions won't be available until a little later in the season.

The newest rides coming to Kings Island are RiverRacers, Ohio's only dual-racing water coaster, and Splash River Junction, a new kids area with seven water slides, won't be available to ride until the Soak City water park opens on May 24.

But, there's still something special in store following the merger between the park's parent company, Cedar Fair, and Six Flags — though it's still unclear when it will be unveiled at the park.

Six Flags announced in November that it would make investments in new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades and technology enhancements at all of its parks. Six Flags is the largest amusement park operator in North America.

The company listed multiple specific new additions to its parks in the press release, including saying that "Kings Island will introduce a new family thrill attraction."

“Our capital investment plans for the next two years reinforce our commitment to providing unmatched thrills, immersive entertainment and lifelong memories to guests of all ages,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman in a press release. “The new Six Flags has a unique opportunity to refresh and renew the guest experience, one so compelling that a visit to one of our parks will be viewed as an indispensable choice in family entertainment.”

The announcement did not provide any more specifics, saying that more will be shared as "details and timetables are formalized."

Six Flags also recently announced that its season passholders can visit all of the company's 42 amusement and water parks beginning January 6, 2025.