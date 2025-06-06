Did you lose your iguana? Cincinnati Animal CARE can only keep it for a short time

CINCINNATI — If you misplaced a very large iguana recently, we know where you can find it.

Cincinnati Animal CARE took to social media Friday to show off its newly rescued reptile friend. The iguana was found Friday on Northland Boulevard in Forest Park.

It's now in the care of the shelter located at 3949 Colerain Avenue — but it can't stay there for long, the shelter said.

"We do not have a legal stray hold requirement for reptiles like we do for dogs, so if you or someone you know is missing an iguana, please come forward ASAP," Cincinnati Animal CARE wrote on social media.

If no one comes forward to claim the cold-blooded cutie, Cincinnati Animal CARE will have to make him available for adoption "very soon," the shelter said.

The shelter said it can only hold the iguana for a short time because it has very limited, species-appropriate housing.

So if you or someone you know is suddenly missing a three-foot-long, scaly companion, reach out to Cincinnati Animal CARE at 513.541.7387.