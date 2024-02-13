Delhi community rallies for 12 families devastated by apartment fire

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — New video released by the Delhi Township fire department showed flames erupting from the Glenhaven Apartments leaving a dozen families homeless and with little more than the clothes on their backs.

Sydney Pruitt watched one of the videos released by the department which showed fire fighters turning a hose on her bedroom window as it glowed bright orange from fire on every internal surface.

Pruitt says her roommate, Elyse Goins, woke her around 2:30 a.m. Sunday as the apartment filled with black smoke.

"You feel the hear smacking your forehead and it's just it's just like, 'Oh my goodness. Where is it coming from?' You're scared it's your apartment," she said.

Both women were thankful that Delhi fire crews were able to safely evacuate everyone from the building, but when they returned from getting checked at the hospital there was nothing salvageable to be found.

"It's all gone, and you don't have anything," she said.

Those living nearby, like Darian Hesselbrook, watched the apartment complex become gutted by flames. He decided to try and help.

"You've got to help your neighbors," Hesselbrook said.

He put a note on the complex's front door offering to give away boxes and bags, assist with moving, or help in any other way he could.

"I really hope that everyone can come together and basically just help your neighbor. Help people where they need help," Hesselbrook said.

Oak Hills Schools is also stepping in to help many of the displaced kids and Goins, who works for the district at Delshire Elementary.

"It's not going to be the same when I see them in the hallways knowing we're both going through the same things," Goins said.

The district sent the following statement to students and staff addressing a plan to help those in need.

OHLSD Community,



This past weekend a fire swept through the Glenhaven Apartments in Delhi, destroying a 12-unit complex and displacing all the families that lived in the unit.



Unfortunately, the fire tragically impacted several Oak Hills students and families who attend Delshire Elementary and Delhi Middle School, including an OHLSD staff member.



In an effort to support our families who lost everything, we are collecting GIFT CARDS to Kroger, Walmart, Target and Meijer that can be distributed to the families to assist with their immediate needs of food and clothing. Any amount is welcome and appreciated. If you can donate, please send your donated gift card to Delshire Elementary School, 4402 Glenhaven Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238. If possible, please attach the receipt or mark on the gift card how much the card is worth. This will help us with the distribution process.



Thank you in advance for your generosity and support!



#OHBETTERTOGETHER



Oak Hills Local School District

Several GoFundMe pages can also be found for direct contributions to the families.

Fire Chief Doug Campbell said the fire may have started when one of the complex's tenants was cooking french fries and oil flashed over causing the fire to spread quickly.