Fire Chief: Multiple families displaced after apartment complex fire in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple families have been displaced after a large, two-alarm apartment complex fire in Delhi Township, Fire Chief Doug Campbell said.

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Glenhaven Apartments along Glenhaven Road in Delhi.

Campbell said the fire started on the third floor and flames immediately went through the roof, which contributed to its spreading, but it was contained to one building. He also said the building was built in the 1960s and had no sprinklers in the apartments.

The residents were evacuated using ladders on either side of the building, and Campbell said luckily no residents were injured. One firefighter did have minor injuries, he said.

Rae Hines/WCPO

Campbell said they had to tackle the fire with an "all hands on deck" approach.

"What made it very difficult is the fact that you've got so many people in need of help evacuating and being rescued on top of having to put out the fire," Campbell said. "... You know, we had 13 units by estimate, we probably had over 40 firefighters on the scene."

Multiple departments helped with the fire, including Delhi Township, Green Township, Miami Township, Cheviot and St. Bernard.

In total, 12 units were affected, and the Red Cross was on scene helping those displaced.

At this time Campbell said the cause of the fire was unknown, but they believed it was an accidental situation.