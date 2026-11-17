PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Data centers will be up for debate at the next Pierce Township Board of Trustees meeting, set for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

I met with Pierce Township Trustee Allen Freeman Tuesday morning to learn what's on Wednesday's agenda.

“We have two motions that will be on the agenda for tomorrow night. One will be directing the zoning commission to come up with regulations that would begin to prohibit data centers in Pierce Township. The second is going to be a motion that almost is a box car to that first, which deals with small modular nuclear power," Freeman said.

The meeting's full agenda packet, including details on the two motions, is available online.

Item 18 under New Business reads: "The Board finds that large-scale commercial data centers, a center that is 250 megawatts or greater, are inconsistent with the Township’s land use goals, agricultural character, infrastructure capacity, and long-term comprehensive planning objectives. I therefore make a motion to request the Zoning Commission evaluate whether large-scale commercial data centers should be restricted or prohibited within the Township and prepare and recommend such amendments to the Pierce Township Zoning Resolution as it determines are consistent with the public health, safety, and welfare and the Township’s planning objectives."

Watch to hear what will be discussed by the Pierce Township Trustees on Wednesday:

Data centers set to be up for discussion at the next Pierce Township Board of Trustees meeting

Data centers have been the subject of many township discussions in just the last few months.

Back in September, WCPO I-Team reporter Paula Christian sat down with Freeman after a San Francisco-based company proposed a 300-megawatt data center in Pierce Township.

A Crane Data Centers representative presented to the Pierce Township Zoning Commission on Sept. 1. The project includes three 200,000-to-300,000-square-foot buildings on 300 acres of wooded hillside across the street from the now-closed Walter C. Beckjord Generating Station.

Pierce Township has a moratorium on data center construction through May 31, 2027.

On Oct. 6, the zoning commission met at the Locust Corner Elementary School gymnasium. Several residents shared their concerns regarding data centers in Pierce Township with the commission.

“In Pierce Township, there’s really only one viable site, and that’s why we’re all very, very concerned. Not only for the environment, not only for energy use, but also because that site is very close to homes," Kathy Cummins said.

“We have a beautiful county, and we have a beautiful township, and you better make sure not to ruin our environment," Lisa Harris Hollister said.

On Tuesday, Freeman told me he doesn't believe a large-scale data center is right for the township.

“It just feels as though as we start checking the boxes, I’m just finding there’s just no place for it in Pierce Township," Freeman said.

The trustee urged residents to attend Wednesday night's meeting and share their thoughts with local leaders.