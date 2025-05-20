Cyberattack forces outage at Kettering Health, scam callers try to get patients' credit card info

KETTERING, Ohio — A "cybersecurity incident" has resulted in a system-wide technology outage and an increase in reported scam calls, Kettering Health announced Tuesday.

The health network said unauthorized access to its network resulted in an outage impacting the call center and access to patient care systems. The outage forced the cancellation and rescheduling of elective inpatient and outpatient procedures, but Kettering said all emergency rooms and clinics remain open.

Kettering said it has confirmed reports of scam calls since the outage that claim to be members of the network's team requesting credit card payments for medical expenses. The health network said that it is customary for employees to contact patients to discuss payment options, but all calls have been canceled until further notice due to the scam.

"We encourage anyone who receives a scam call to report it to local law enforcement," Kettering said.

CNN reports ransomware was deployed on Kettering's computer systems. The note, viewed by CNN, threatens to leak data stolen from Kettering online unless the health network negotiates an extortion fee.