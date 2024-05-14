Crumbl Cookies coming to Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Popular bakery franchise Crumbl Cookies is opening a location in Newport.

The store, which is currently under construction, is located at 1313A Monmouth St.

No official opening date has been announced; however, online listings for job openings at the location say they are “hiring immediately” for the positions.

According to the listings, the location is hiring full-time and part-time bakers, delivery drivers and shift leads.

Crumbl Cookies first started in Logan, Utah, in 2017, expanding to 800+ bakeries in 50 states today. The bakery is known for its decadent and highly decorated cookies.

This story originally appeared on linknky.com.

