Northside brewery searching for new location 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

CINCINNATI — A longtime Northside brewery is looking to relocate.

Humble Monk Brewing Co., which opened at 1641 Blue Rock Street in January 2019, will be leaving its current location June 22. The brewery sits just catercorner to other local brewery, Urban Artifact.

The brewery, which specifies in Belgian-influenced beers, didn't give specifics for the cause of the move, but said it wasn't planned.

"We've been blessed to serve the Northside community for five years in our original taproom and brewery," the brewery wrote. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Humble Monk is in search of a new home for our taproom and brewing operations."

Humble Monk said it plans to continue selling packaged cans and kegs, as well as online merchandise, throughout the transition into a new location.

"We are humbled by our loyal customers' and community's support these last five years and hope to brew your favorite beers for many more years to come," the brewery wrote.

