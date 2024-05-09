Crown Restaurant Group to open London-style public house near Fountain Square

Crown Restaurant Group (CRG) is gearing up to open another eatery in the Cincinnati area.

The restaurant group is set to open a London-style public house in downtown Cincinnati's Foundry development.

This is Anthony Sitek and Haley Nutter-Sitek's sixth restaurant between downtown and Over-the-Rhine, including Losanti, Five on Vine, Rosie's Italian, Crown Cantina and more. The restaurant group is also celebrating the opening of its bitchery and pasta commissary, Young Buck Deli, on Friday.

The London-style pub will sit between The Foundry's Five Iron Golf and The Davidson, a restaurant owned by Thunderdome Restaurant Group.

CRG has yet to name their new concept, but it will have a meat-forward menu with a heavy Indian influence, the restaurant group said.

The menu will feature a variety of curries, chutneys, samosas, house-made naan and more, which CRG said are all staples of traditional London-style public houses.

CRG said guests can also expect high-quality pasta and steak options, along with a large selection of beer, wine and cocktails.

The restaurant's interior will also beckon to traditional British public houses, with hunter green walls and Victorian design schemes, including upholstered church pews from a church that recently closed on 9th Street, CRG said.

"This is a big pivot for us," Anthony Sitek said. "We wanted to do something that hadn't been done yet — to create something new and exciting where people could enjoy great food in a great atmosphere."

Sitek said it made sense for the restaurant group to join the other "heavy-hitters" nearby, including Jeff Ruby, Thunderdome and Jose Salazar.

"The reimagined convention center is going to draw a lot of people to the area surrounding The Foundry and we want to be a part of it," Anthony Sitek said.

The Siteks are hopeful the restaurant will have its grand opening in late 2024, and development of the 4,000-square-foot space is underway now.

The restaurant will be open seven days per week, first solely offering dinner before expanding breakfast and lunch hours in the future.