Crossroads Church's lead pastor suspended, given extended leave after investigation into misconduct

CINCINNATI — Crossroads Church's senior pastor, Brian Tome, will be suspended and given an extended leave after an investigation into allegations of "inappropriate physical humor."

In a letter to its members, the church's board said an independent investigation substantiated a community member's claims about Tome in connection with a video shoot in late 2015.

While the board said in the letter that they would not release details of those claims "in order to respect all parties involved," board chairman Brian Wells did explain the allegations in a pre-recorded video shared with the church in March.

Wells said Tome had kept a riding crop, which was a gift, in his office. In November 2015, a person entered Tome's office and asked about the crop. According to the person, Tome picked it up and said, "Oh yeah. You like that?"

Tome was accused of then whipping the person in the crotch and rubbing the person's crotch. The board said a third-party witness who was not previously known corroborated the claims.

"While Brian's actions may have been intended in humor, they were inappropriate and not above reproach," the board said in its letter. "We're thankful for the community member who came forward and shared his experience and participated in the third-party investigation. We’re praying for and offering support for everyone who has been impacted."

The board also noted concerns about Tome's leadership style and its impact on the staff.

"Our desire is that our community, whether as a staff member or volunteer, is one of accountability, truth and repentance that leads to redemption," the letter says. "As a result, Brian will be experiencing a one-month suspension followed by a four-month extended leave during which he will take part in appropriate steps of repentance and reconciliation. Brian’s response to these steps has been incredibly encouraging."

Lead Pastor Kyle Ranson will continue overseeing the staff and church.

The message to church members included a letter from Tome, who apologized for the "inappropriate humor."

"For that I'm sorry and I want to apologize publicly to this individual who came forward and others who may have been impacted," Tome wrote. "I've also not been creating a leadership environment for many on our staff to thrive. I’ve been driven too much by results and have too often not reflected the model of Jesus."

Tome ended his letter asking for forgiveness and saying he's grateful he's been given time to "step back and regear for the future and work toward an Awakening."

Earlier this year, the church fired the director of its Next Gen program after he secretly filmed women at a nearby gym.

An email sent to members of the church, obtained by WCPO and confirmed by Crossroads, said the church received a call from Cincinnati police Thursday regarding the situation. Crossroads said Firebaugh was removed from the staff, and an investigation is ongoing with the Cincinnati Police Department.