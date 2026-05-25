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Troopers search for vehicle in overnight hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Batavia Township

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a hit-and-run just after midnight Monday in Batavia Township left an Amelia man dead.
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BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a hit-and-run just after midnight Monday in Batavia Township left an Amelia man dead.

Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Old State Road 74 at Olive Branch Cemetery Road.

Investigators identified the victim as 28-year-old Colton S. Dearing, whom troopers found on Old State Road when they arrived at the crash site. He died at the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle that left the area, troopers say.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Department, Central Joint Fire-EMS and the Clermont County Coroner's Office responded.

Troopers say the investigation into the crash is still active and they are asking for the public's help to identify the vehicle involved. Investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle but are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have information to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Batavia Post at 513-732-1510.

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM.

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