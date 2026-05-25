Cincinnati fire crews investigate pair of fires that displaced a total of 25 people

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a pair of fires, one on Sunday night and the other early Monday morning, that left a total of 25 people without homes.

The Red Cross is helping 20 people find housing after a fire broke out early Monday morning in a multi-family building on Clinton Springs Avenue near Burton Woods Lane.

Crews say the fire started around 2 a.m. and began in the attic before spreading to the third floor. All 20 residents made it out safely, but damage from the fire left the building uninhabitable, firefighters say.

In a second fire that broke out Sunday night, a two-alarm fire forced five people out of their Lantana Avenue home in the College Hill neighborhood.

Fire crews received multiple calls around 9 p.m. about a fire in the basement of the house. Crews were initially told an elderly resident and an infant were still inside, but firefighters say everyone was out of the house when they arrived.

There was no immediate word on the cause of either fire.

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