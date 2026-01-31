Crossroads Church fires Next Gen program director for secretly recording women at Oakley gym, church says

CINCINNATI — Crossroads Church in Oakley has fired the director of their Next Gen program after he secretly filmed women at Crunch Fitness, the church said.

An email sent to members of the church, obtained by WCPO and confirmed by Crossroads, said the church received a call from Cincinnati police Thursday regarding the situation.

According to the email, sent by lead pastor Brian Tome, police told Crossroads that Next Gen director Joel Firebaugh was "secretly filming women who were working out without their consent" at Crunch Fitness in Oakley.

"This behavior grossly violates biblical standards and expectations required of any individual on staff," the email read.

Crossroads said Firebaugh has been removed from the staff, and an investigation is ongoing with the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).

"We're grieved that this occurred and willing to offer any support to those who were harmed," the email read.

The church said this is the first time an incident like this has been reported related to Firebaugh, and there is no knowledge of any additional incidents or "unbiblical behavior" that would've impacted the Crossroads community. The email said the church is "conducting additional due diligence" to make sure there were no other similar incidents and asked members to contact Crossroads or CPD if they have additional information.

The church said they are working with other Crossroads leaders to make sure Firebaugh's exit does not negatively impact the Next Gen program.

According to the Crossroads website, the Next Gen program is a way for "potential young leaders" to "explore a career in ministry and develop (their) leadership skills."

WCPO has reached out to CPD for more information. We have not yet heard back.