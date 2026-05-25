Memorial Day events across Tri-State to honor America's fallen with parades, ceremonies, and dedications

CINCINNATI — Communities across the Tri-State are marking Memorial Day with parades, ceremonies, and a ribbon cutting to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

In Florence, Kentucky, the city's annual Memorial Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. The parade begins at Boone County High School, proceeds along Burlington Pike, turns onto Ewing Boulevard, and ends at the north entrance of the Florence Government Center. Road closures along the route begin at 9:45 a.m. and remain in effect until the parade concludes.

Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery continues its tradition of remembrance and prayer with a service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service includes a wreath laying ceremony and a Mass by Archbishop Robert Casey.

At Spring Grove Cemetery, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will hold their annual Memorial Day service beginning at 11 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m., the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony takes place at the Boone County Veterans Memorial outside the Florence Government Center. The program features patriotic music by the Florence Community Band and Chorus, plus special tributes honoring local service members. The keynote address will be delivered by retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Robbins C. Higgins, who has more than 20 years of active duty service.

Tina Benjamin, Community Services Coordinator for the City of Florence, said the event reflects a deep commitment to honoring veterans at the local level.

"Mayor Julie Abishon established the first veterans commission in Northern Kentucky three years ago, and that is strictly honoring the veterans of our community, as well as the nation. So that is strong for us," Benjamin said. "Also, outside where we will host our program, if the weather cooperates, is our Boone County Veterans Memorial. We just remodeled that last year and had it rededicated last fall. It's beautiful, and that is just a solemn tribute to the veterans who have served our nation."

Covington is also holding its annual parade this afternoon, led by multiple observances this morning honoring fallen heroes.

In Sycamore Township, officials will cut the ribbon on a new veterans memorial at Bechtold Park at noon, immediately following the Silverton, Deer Park, and Sycamore Township Memorial Day Parade. Former Ohio Congressman and retired Army Col. Brad Wenstrup will deliver the keynote address.

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