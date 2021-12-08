Crews caught by surprise and short on help during Wednesday's snowfall, leading to multiple crashes

CINCINNATI — What started as a typical, small December snowfall turned into chaos on Tri-State roadways Wednesday morning.

Early morning accumulation - ranging from a dusting to just under an inch in some areas - turned roadways wet and icy in some spots, leading to slick conditions for drivers. Crashes peppered the area on all the major highways and roadways. Cincinnati police were so busy they urged drivers to exchange information instead of calling 911 if they were in a fender bender and weren't hurt.

Southbound I-71/75 was shut down or had crawling traffic for hours at the split. Other ramps suffered the same fate. WCPO 9 News crews saw few plow trucks out in Northern Kentucky, where roadways were hit hardest, with some even noting that they were the first tires to go through some parts of major roadways in the area.

So what happened? Why was a 1/2-inch of snow such an issue? The roads weren't fully pre-treated, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

"According to what we were monitoring, we weren't expecting anything significant," a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. "We were prepared to spot treat, but saw more than (we) expected. We had our state crews out, but didn't call our contractors in."

Road crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation had other issues - drivers.

Like other businesses, ODOT has been seeking workers, especially drivers. Mandi Dillon, a public information officer with ODOT, said the fewer number of drivers meant it took longer to clear all roadways and managers were out driving trucks.

"We are still hiring drivers in many of our garages," Dillon said. "Just like so many other industries, we are seeing a decline in the number of applicants available. This does affect our number of plow drivers, but our managers have scheduled routes for cleaning accordingly. As always we take our snow and ice operations very serious, so we have crews scheduled to clear roads around the clock when necessary. We will always get our roads clear, but with fewer drivers it may take longer."

Dillon said there were 24 trucks on the road in Hamilton County today, with six working exclusively on I-75. A story posted by WCPO in 2019 said Hamilton County usually has 27 trucks on the road during a snow storm.

Road crews will get a break through the rest of the week. Temps will reach the 40s this afternoon, melting the remaining snow. Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday. Friday brings a different weather threat - severe storms with possible localized flooding and damaging winds.

