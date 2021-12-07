Cold and cloudy Tuesday

Cold air is making a statement today in the Tri-State, so don't forget your coat!

Temperatures start in the low 20s here in the city. Outside of town, we'll dip into the upper teens. The sky is mostly cloudy and it should stay that way all day long. Temperatures will only warm to the mid to low 30s this afternoon, giving us a well below average temperature forecast.

We've been monitoring a light snow chance for the later afternoon and overnight hours but the newest information coming in this morning doesn't look too alarming. Snowfall totals are trending lighter to basically a dusting to maybe an isolated report up to 0.5" total. Some of this snow will also melt as it hits the surface, limiting the impact to travel later today and overnight. We could see some slick spots.

Temperatures dip back into the mid 20s tonight with a few flurries.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs around 40 degrees.

The later part of the week brings a nice warm up! Temperatures jump to the low 50s on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. Friday warms to 65 with a spotty rain chance.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cold

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cold again

Low: 24

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Below average

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 25

