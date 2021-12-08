Most roadways open after hectic morning for Tri-State drivers

CINCINNATI — I-71/75 northbound was one of numerous hot spots for crashes and road closures across the Tri-State on Wednesday.

The right lane of I-71/75 North was blocked in two spots after separate crashes: at mile-marker 175 near Richwood Road and mile-marker 183 near Donaldson Highway. The road was re-opened around 11:30 a.m.

These were among dozens throughout the area, the result of light snowfall that melted, refroze and caused slick conditions. The conditions were worse in Northern Kentucky which saw numerous highway crashes, partial lane blockages and road closures.

Ramp from 71/75 SOUTH to Richwood Rd also CLOSED! @WCPO (8:56 AM) pic.twitter.com/J75Je6IWEJ — Sina Gebre-Ab WCPO (@SinaGebreAb) December 8, 2021

Snowfall ranging from a dusting to just under an inch fell overnight and made roads slick before freezing over. Northern Kentucky took the brunt. Many drivers complained that Kentucky's roads weren't treated with salt, with several WCPO 9 News crews noting they didn't see any trucks out treating the roads on their way in overnight.

Check out all the semis pulled over on 71/75 N before Mt Zion Road Exit @WCPO pic.twitter.com/piDxD2RSIw — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) December 8, 2021

Semi sliding around on the entrance ramp from 42 to 71/75 N. A lot is semis are just pulled over because it’s too icy. @WCPO @SinaGebreAb pic.twitter.com/a7npmubRdT — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) December 8, 2021

In Ohio, I-74 at North Bend Road was closed due to a semi-truck fire. Crews used extreme caution because the truck was hauling a tanker trailer. The crash blocked all lanes of I-74 west past Montana Avenue for about an hour.

A semi-truck fire at I-74/US 52 west at the North Bend Road. Latest Traffic and Weather updates: https://t.co/JQPC6Rfpuk pic.twitter.com/smpMR5UnRf — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) December 8, 2021

I-74 at West Bend Road is shut down due to this semi-truck fire. https://t.co/an8rkU876Q pic.twitter.com/gshr8kKyXY — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) December 8, 2021

No major injuries have been reported from any of the crashes, but commutes were slow on this first accumulating snowfall of the season.

