CPD: Student arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' SCPA

CINCINNATI — A student has been arrested after allegedly making a threat to "shoot up" the School for Creative and Performing Arts on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Police said officers were alerted to the post, which was made around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

"Im gonna shoot up scpa tomorrow be ready scpa students," the post, made on Snapchat, reads.

Cunningham told us the threat was allegedly made by a teenaged student, though he could not say which school the student attended.

The student is still in police custody and there is no threat to the school or community, Cunningham said.

School resource officers are on site at the school Friday.

The threat is still under investigation; Cunningham did not tell us what charges the student might face.