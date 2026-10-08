CPD: Man arrested in connection with shooting that left three injured on Short Vine

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left three injured on Short Vine near Corry Street Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati Police.

25-year-old Willie Russ has been charged with felonious assault and burglary, according to police.

Police said a 23-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arguing outside of The Cupboard on Saturday. One person opened fire and the other returned fire, striking one another and hitting a bystander in the process, police said.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Three wounded in shootout on Short Vine Saturday evening, police say

CPD: Three wounded in shootout on Short Vine Saturday evening

The bystander injured is the owner of Cincy Steak and Lemonade.

The man involved in the shootout was shot in the arm and the woman involved was shot multiple times. Police said all three drove themselves to nearby hospitals and are expected to fully recover.

UC issued an alert to students and faculty, telling them to stay in place at 8:23 p.m. They issued an all-clear message that said there was no threat to the campus at 8:45 p.m.

The University of Cincinnati was holding its annual Parents Weekend at the time.

Allison Hamilton, owner of Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, had to close her restaurant when the gunfire went off.

"It does hurt our business," Hamilton previously told WCPO. "It was hard because it was Parents Weekend up here and we had a record afternoon sales. I mean, our sales Saturday afternoon were record-breaking, and only knowing that it was going into the evening, we were going to get that much more."