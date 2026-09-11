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Police: Man shot in stomach on Short Vine in Corryville near University of Cincinnati

Corryville Shooting 9/11/26
WCPO
Corryville Shooting 9/11/26
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CINCINNATI — A man was shot in the stomach Friday afternoon near the University of Cincinnati in Corryville, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said that officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Short Vine Street around 12:38 p.m.

A UC Public Safety alert was issued shortly after police responded, telling students in the area to stay at their location if safe.

Police said one shot was fired, and a man was shot in the stomach. The man was transported to UC Medical Center, and he has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A second alert posted around 1:10 p.m. issued an "ALL CLEAR" for UC students, saying that the suspect or suspects fled the scene. Police told WCPO that the suspect is still at large, but they have a visual of him from nearby cameras.

The area of Short Vine between Corry Street and W. Carlton Street was blocked off while police investigated.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Friday's shooting comes after several other shootings and shots-fired incidents surrounding UC since the beginning of the fall semester. The shootings prompted UC to issue a letter to the community, and Cincinnati police responded by initiating road closures on nearby streets around campus during certain hours.

On Thursday, Cincinnati police adjusted the road closures for this weekend after pushback from business owners.

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