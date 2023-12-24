Watch Now
CPD: 34-year-old man shot, killed in Over-the-Rhine

Posted at 6:07 AM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 06:07:44-05

CINCINNATI — A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Saturday night, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. officers and firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Republic Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were attempted but the victim was determined to be deceased, police said.

In a statement from the police, the victim was identified as Shawntase Beavers.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in this shooting.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

