Court docs: UC medical students file lawsuits over balcony collapse that injured 10

CINCINNATI — Nine people injured in a Corryville balcony collapse in October have filed lawsuits against multiple defendants, claiming they suffered "serious, permanent, life-altering injuries."

Court documents show one filing on behalf of eight people represented by Freking Myers & Reul LLC, and a separate suit filed on behalf of one person through their parent, represented by Rittgers.

Both complaints are against Stetson Square Condominium Unit Owners Association, Neyer Properties Inc., Eclipse Community Management and property owners Hezekiel Eskender and Saba Eskender. The lawsuits also list an additional 10 defendants who are employees, agents, independent contractors, companies, partnerships or entities who are "responsible for the maintenance and repair of the balcony."

Some of the plaintiffs are first-year medical students at the University of Cincinnati, according to the documents, and others were friends visiting Cincinnati.

The suit filed through a parent says it is on behalf of a medical student. According to the complaint, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been unconscious in intensive care since the collapse.

The complaint says the nine people were celebrating the completion of their first exams at a party hosted by a fellow medical student at 242 Stetson St, where the host was renting a unit. According to the complaints, they went out on the balcony where they had "plenty of personal space," with some standing and others seated. There was also a patio table and a small camping grill on the balcony with them, according to the suits.

The lawsuits allege that without warning, one side of the balcony gave way, causing everyone to fall at least 20 feet to the pavement below and suffer "severe injuries."

The suits detail each plaintiff's injuries from the collapse, including head wounds, concussions and fractures that left some of them with permanent hardware.

Some of those injured have not been able to perform their "usual duties," according to court documents, which specifically lists one plaintiff unable to perform their typical work tasks and another unable to access their home.

The lawsuits say the defendants had a duty to ensure safe and habitable premises at the building, and "knew or should have known" about the "defective condition of the balcony."

As a result of the collapse, the lawsuits say, the individuals suffered due to the "carelessness, negligence, recklessness and gross-negligence" of the defendants, including through injuries, medical costs, mental anguish, fear and more.

The lawsuits claim the defendants are liable for injuries and damages, listing several "failures" by the defendants, such as failure to maintain reasonably safe premises and failure to inspect for hazardous conditions.

Both suits seek financial compensation and punitive damages.

Another medical student, Andrew McGovern, previously filed a similar lawsuit soon after the incident in early November.