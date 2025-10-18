CPD: 10 people hospitalized after structure collapse

CINCINNATI — 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals after a structure collapsed in Corryville Friday night, police said.

WCPO

Police told us one person has life-threatening injuries and is in surgery. Four people were reported to have minor injuries, according to police.

Police said seven people were taken to UC Medical Center, two people to Good Samaritan Hospital and one person to Christ Hospital.

BREAKING: Multiple people taken away on gurneys from what witness tell me was balcony collapse at apartments by UC Health. Those taken away appear to college age. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/8DfHMHwfwh — Jay-Juan Shakur Jones (@iamjayshakur) October 18, 2025

This is a developing story. We will update when we know more.