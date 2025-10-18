Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: 10 people hospitalized after structure collapse

Corryville deck collapse
Corryville deck collapse
CINCINNATI — 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals after a structure collapsed in Corryville Friday night, police said.

Corryville deck

Police told us one person has life-threatening injuries and is in surgery. Four people were reported to have minor injuries, according to police.

Police said seven people were taken to UC Medical Center, two people to Good Samaritan Hospital and one person to Christ Hospital.

This is a developing story. We will update when we know more.

