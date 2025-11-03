UC student files lawsuit over balcony collapse that hospitalized 10

CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati medical student claims he is suffering from "life-altering injuries" after a Corryville balcony collapsed on Oct. 17, leaving 10 people injured.

Andrew McGovern is suing Stetson Square Condominium Unit Owners Association, Eclipse Community Management and property owners Hezekiel Eskender and Saba Eskender over the "severe and permanent injuries" he said he suffered when a balcony fell 20 feet during a gathering hosted by another student.

According to the suit, McGovern had to have surgery and treatment following the fall. The Cincinnati Fire Department said in total seven people were taken to UC Medical Center, two went to Good Samaritan Hospital and one went to Christ Hospital. One of the people transported was in critical condition.

WATCH: We spoke with the fire department after the balcony collapsed

10 people injured in balcony collapse near the University of Cincinnati

McGovern, represented by DiCello Levitt and Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, alleges that the defendants failed to properly inspect, maintain and repair the balcony, resulting in the collapse.

“Andrew McGovern’s life was forever changed in an instant because those responsible for this property failed to do their jobs,” said Ken Abbarno, a partner at DiCello Levitt. “This tragedy was entirely preventable. Our client was a guest, celebrating with friends, and now faces a long and difficult recovery at a moment when he should be building his future, not fighting to reclaim his health.”

Although the full investigation into the collapse is ongoing, we previously reported that an initial inspection from the Department of Buildings and Inspections found that one of the deck's main support beams had failed, according to Cincinnati's property maintenance code enforcement records.

City officials issued immediate orders requiring Hezekiel Eskender and the homeowners' association to hire a structural engineer to examine all balconies in the complex.

The suit seeks financial compensation as well as punitive damages and court-ordered reforms to ensure proper safety protocols are put in place.