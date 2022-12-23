Simply put, roads are awful

Heavy bands of snow fell in the Tri-State overnight with high winds and as expected, roads have become a problem. We are dealing with a slew of traffic issues and this problem isn't going to go away quickly. Snowfall totals are ranging from 2 to 5 inches across the Tri-State. Accumulating snow is more or less done in our area by 5 a.m.

NWS Snowfall totals so far



A winter storm warning remains in effect for more Tri-State counties until 5 p.m. A winter weather advisory continues for Adams County as well. Plus a wind chill warning is in effect for all Tri-State counties through Saturday morning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Snow advisories and warnings



Temperatures and wind chills are now the big story going forward as road crews continue to clean up the snowy roads. Temperatures will start around -5 this morning and only warm to 5 but as you've heard, it will never feel like these numbers. Winds will be in from the west at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. This will give us wind chills in the -20 to -35 range all day long. That's why the wind chill warning is in effect.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Wind Chills



So when do the roads improve? Snow fighting efforts will take time but I would expect interstates to be in better shape Friday afternoon and travel will be much easier on Saturday. But Saturday will still be very cold. Temperatures will still feel like they are between -5 to -20 during the day with a mostly cloudy sky.

Christmas Day will quality as a "white Christmas" this year as this snow will still be on the ground Sunday. Temperatures start around 6 and warm to 18 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a west wind at 10 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Blowing and drifting snow

Wind chills down to -35

Low: -2

FRIDAY

Overcast, windy

Chill chills from -20 to -25

High: 5

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy and windy

Wind chill -20

Low: 0

SATURDAY

Overcast

Still very cold, wind chill -5 to -20

High: 18

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Cold

Low: 6

