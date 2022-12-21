Kentucky under state of emergency ahead of anticipated flash freeze

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky ahead of anticipated weather expected to bring dangerously freezing temperatures.

The incoming weather front could affect travel or create broken water lines, power outages and damage to infrastructure.

Beshear has contacted county officials to help open warming centers for residents in need and Kentucky State Parks will be available as backup warming centers, according to a press release. Emergency shelter can be found, if necessary, at Jenny Wiley or Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park for those living in travel trailers, the press release said.

"In the event of a power outage, never use a generator indoors," said Jeremy Slinker, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, in the press release. "Place the generator a safe distance from the home — at least 10 to 15 feet. Please use carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors. With these sub-zero temperatures, we also need people to dress in layers, as hypothermia is a real threat. And please take time to protect pets and livestock, which are also at threat."

The Kentucky National Guard has also begun pre-positioning assets to assist in any necessary rescues, according to the release.

"Flash freeze is a big concern and it will lead to dangerous road conditions," Beshear said in the press release. "If you are traveling for Christmas, please plan to arrive at your destination by midday Thursday. After floods, tornadoes, ice storms and everything we have faced, we don't want to lose anyone to this weather front. Please make a plan and get prepared and make a list of people you need to check in on, especially during this Christmas holiday."

With the state of emergency in place, Beshear has also activated the state's price gouging laws.

A fleet of 1,365 state-owned and contracted plows are available to be deployed across the state, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has stockpiled over 300,000 tons of salt, nearly one million gallons of brine and more than one million gallons of calcium chloride, according to KYTC secretary Jim Gray.

On Thursday evening, the Tri-State region will see rain, but after 6 p.m. temperatures will fall fast and that moisture is expected to rapidly freeze and possibly turn into snowfall that could accumulate rapidly. These conditions are expected to create unsafe driving conditions and slick roads.

As Friday begins, temperatures will remain cold with a regional high of around 7 degrees expected. Wind chills will make it feel closer to -10 or -20 throughout the day as gusts reach nearly 50 mph.