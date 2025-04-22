UC freshman football player dies unexpectedly

CINCINNATI — A freshman University of Cincinnati football player has died, according to a press release from the university's department of athletics.

UC announced that Jeremiah Kelly died unexpectedly at his residence early Tuesday morning.

We are mourning the loss of @GoBearcatsFB freshman Jeremiah Kelly, who passed unexpectedly at his residence early Tuesday morning.Our hearts are with the Kelly family as well as Jeremiah's friends and teammates.📝: https://t.co/YcR8I6unek pic.twitter.com/VNjCUMdIs7 — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) April 22, 2025

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," said football head coach Scott Satterfield in the release. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room."

Kelly was an early enrollee who practiced with the football team this spring semester. He graduated from Avon High School, where he helped lead the team to a 16-0 record and the school's first state championship.

Kelly earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors and was named SWC Lineman of the Year as a senior at Avon High School.

UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham said the school is praying for the Kelly family and doing everything possible to support them and the student-athletes during this difficult time.

Avon High School football mother Ashley Stephens has set up a GoFundMe for Jeremiah's family.

Anyone can donate by clicking here.