Coney Island Summerfair is back, more than 350 vendors selling unique creations

CINCINNATI — The weather this weekend couldn't be better for one of the top art festivals in the country.

More than 350 artists will be featured at this year's Summerfair at Coney Island.

According to director Jayne Utter, Summerfair is known for one-of-a-kind pieces from across the country along with beautiful work from local artists.

Visitors can expect a little bit of everything this weekend including ceramics, sculptures, paintings, jewelry, woodworking, photography and more.

There's also local entertainment including music and dancing, gardening, kids crafts and gourmet food.

Summerfair is a non-profit organization that raises money to support individual artists and small arts organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area. It provides things like scholarships, awards and hosts exhibitions.

Single-day tickets are $10 and a three-day pass is $15. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Summerfair hours:



Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buy tickets online to save time and check out the official Summerfair merchandise before it sells out.

