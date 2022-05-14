The Real Taco Fest comes to Cincinnati's Smale Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati isn't a stranger to food and drink festivals, and now the Queen City's first-ever taco festival is happening at Smale Park Saturday.

The Real Taco Fest 2022 is bringing 12 vendors, including Mazunte, Condado Tacos and Mesa Loca, that are expected to prepare their own tacos at the park. Attendees can also enjoy drinks from Karrikin Spirits Company and Fifty West Brewing Company.

Admission to the festival starts at $12 and taco tickets are $4 each.

Tickets will be limited to prevent long lines. The afternoon session begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The evening session begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

A portion of the money raised from The Real Taco Fest will benefit The Ion Center for Violence Prevention. The center provides free, confidential services to victim-survivors of power-based personal violence, such as domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Festival Producer Ben Howard said he hopes the festival shows people that Cincinnati can be a taco hot-spot.

“That’s a huge goal of ours, is to highlight all those great taco spots because I think Cincinnati is actually known for having a lot of great taco options,” Howard said.

For more information, visit The Real Taco Fest's website.

