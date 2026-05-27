'Come together and support each other' | Events raising money for Cincinnati-area ALS support organizations

COVINGTON, Ky. — Richard Dickmann, the owner of Smoke Justis, has spent years watching close friends and family members battle Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

Now, for the third year in a row, Dickmann and his staff are turning that pain into purpose through a month-long community fundraising effort benefiting Cincinnati-area ALS organizations.

May is ALS awareness month which is why the restaurant has focused on supporting local nonprofits including, Always Lifting Spirits, Chair Force 1 Foundation and Operation Ramp It Up. The organizations provide mobility assistance, accessibility resources and emotional support for ALS patients and caregivers across the region.

Watch to learn more about the events coming up:

Events raise money for Cincinnati-area ALS support organizations

Dickmann said his connection to the disease began in the late 1990s, when a close friend was diagnosed with ALS at a young age.

“The first time I found out about ALS, a friend of mine called me over to his house and told me he had it,” Dickmann said. “I remember thinking, ‘What is it?’ We were young. It was shocking.”

Years later, Dickmann’s aunt died from the disease in 2017. More recently, another close friend, John Riccardo, passed away after battling ALS.

“As an owner of bars and restaurants, you come across a lot of people and it just kept reoccurring,” Dickmann said. “I went through about three-and-a-half to four years of traveling to Louisville back and forth just to keep up with him and reassure him that I love him and that I’m here and gonna do whatever you need.”

Dickmann said the goal is not only to raise money, but to create a stronger local support system for families facing the disease.

“My ultimate goal is to get as many people engaged in this ALS community as possible,” he said. “Those who have lost loved ones and those who currently have loved ones fighting this disease — they need to come together and support each other.”

This week’s fundraising events include the “Sippin’ 4 Lou” happy hour series in the Bourbon Lounge at Smoke Justis, featuring commemorative bourbon bottle sales benefiting the nonprofits. The restaurant will also host the Que4Care Street Picnic on Saturday with barbecue, live music and family activities.

The effort will culminate June 2 with the Walk4ALS to Great American Ball Park in honor of Lou Gehrig Day. Participants will walk from Smoke Justis across the Roebling Bridge to the Cincinnati Reds game to raise awareness and honor those impacted by ALS.

Dickmann said seeing the community — especially his employees — embrace the cause has been one of the most meaningful parts of the initiative.

“We always talk about being a community-driven business,” Dickmann said. “That’s what we try to do here.”

More information about the events and how to donate can be found at Que4Care.com