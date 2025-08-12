When do you stop for a school bus in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana? Breaking down the Tri-State's laws

CINCINNATI — Buses are back on the road as districts across the Tri-State prepare for the new school year. Knowing when and where to stop for a school bus could save you from a fine — or worse.

We all know you're supposed to stop if you're behind a bus with its stop arm out, but laws for driving near a stopped bus are a little different depending on the state you're in. We're breaking down the rules for each of our communities to make sure you know what to do no matter where you are.

What are the laws in Ohio and Kentucky?

In Ohio, all traffic must stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of a bus if it stops on a road with fewer than four lanes. That means if you're driving on any two-lane or three-lane road, you must stop no matter what direction you are traveling.

WCPO In Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, all traffic must stop if a bus is stopped on a two- or three-lane road.

If a bus stops on a road with four or more lanes, only traffic traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop. Drivers traveling in the other direction can continue.

Traffic must remain stopped until the bus begins to move or the bus driver signals drivers to continue.

WCPO In Ohio and Kentucky, only traffic traveling in the same direction must stop when a bus stops on a four-lane road. Drivers traveling the other way can continue.

If you fail to stop for a school bus, you could get two points assessed against your license, be fined up to $500 and have your license suspended. If you injure or kill a pedestrian who got off the stopped bus, you can face criminal charges.

Kentucky's traffic laws are the same, but the penalties differ.

A first offense can cost $100-200, or you could spend between 30 and 60 days in jail. For each subsequent offense within three years, Kentucky law says you will then be fined $300-500 or spend 60 days to six months in jail. A maximum of six points can be put on your license.

Like Ohio, injuring or killing someone who got off the bus will also come with criminal charges.

What are Indiana's laws?

In Indiana, laws for driving near a stopped bus are a little different.

If a school bus stops on any road with no physical barrier between lanes, all traffic must stop. That means traffic traveling in the opposite direction must still stop if the bus comes to a stop on a four-lane road.

WCPO In Indiana, traffic must stop on all sides if a bus stops on a four-lane road with no barrier between directions.

On divided roadways where a physical barrier separates traffic traveling in opposing directions, only the vehicles traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop. Indiana law says vehicles traveling in the opposite direction should "proceed with caution."

A physical barrier includes a raised median, a minimum of five feet of unpaved space or any other fence, wall or hedging.

WCPO In Indiana, vehicles traveling in the opposite direction of a bus with a physical barrier between them can continue.

Illegally passing a stopped school bus can be punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $5,000 and eight points assessed against your driver's license. You could also have your license suspended for 90 days or up to one year for repeated offenses.

Just as in Kentucky and Ohio, the penalties increase if you injure or kill someone while passing a stopped bus.