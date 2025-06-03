Colerain Police Department looks for solutions as it faces possible $2.2 million deficit, more staffing cuts

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come 2026, the Colerain Police Department could face a $2.2 million deficit, possibly leading to major cuts within the department.

On Tuesday, the township, along with CPD, is holding a community discussion focused on the future of the department and finding possible solutions to its financial issues.

Anita Gaines has lived in Colerain Township for over 20 years, and now her grandkids live here too.

“I actually really feel safe, I do,” Gaines said.

While she feels safe, over the years, she says she has noticed a lack of police presence in the area.

Hear why Colerain Police are facing a financial shortage and what concerns residents have:

Ohio police department faces possible $2.2 million deficit, more staffing cuts

“When we first moved, police was circling our neighborhoods all the time,” Gaines said. “And as the years progressed, we don’t even hardly ever see them.”

That’s because the department has faced downsizing due to financial strains. Last year, Colerain PD cut 11 positions.

“Colerain, specifically our police department, has not had an increase in revenue in 11 years,” said Jeff Weckbach, the Colerain Township administrator.

Weckbach said currently the police department has 6-7 patrol officers per day for all 60,000 residents.

He added that the department is mainly funded through residential property taxes, and without a new levy passed, more cuts could come.

“You’re talking probably 20 or so officers, which is essentially a third of the department,” Weckbach said.

I asked residents if more cuts were made, what would be their greatest concerns?

“Every neighborhood got their bad bunch, so they might get the idea to start doing crazy things. So hopefully that doesn’t happen,” Dondrea Thomas said.

Gaines and other residents said they would be willing to pass a levy and pay more in property taxes if it meant keeping their community safe.

Thomas would also be willing to pay a levy, but she first would like other solutions explored.

Weckbach said the township is looking into other possible solutions, such as funding parks through donations, upgrading parks to host more events for revenue, building sales or TIFs. Though he said all those would only be temporary solutions.