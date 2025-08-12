CFD: 1 hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after driver involved in pursuit crashes into school bus

MADISONVILLE, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital with what officials are calling life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Madisonville.

Cincinnati Fire said on social media its crews responded to a crash involving a school bus and a car at the intersection of Red Bank and Duck Creek roads Tuesday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said deputies were pursuing a vehicle on I-71 when the vehicle got off the Red Bank Road exit and then crashed into a Forest Hills School District bus.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital, where they are currently in critical condition.

Fire officials first reported that three adults were on board the bus at the time of the crash. However, Forest Hills said the occupants were the driver, a staff member and one student. None of the people on board the bus were injured.

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details on why they were pursuing the driver, only saying they will continue to investigate the pursuit. Cincinnati police are leading the investigation into the crash.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.