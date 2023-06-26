'Those boys were always supporting each other:' Celebration of life for 3 murdered Clermont Co. boys is today

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Family and community members will gather to remember Clayton, Hunter and Chase Doerman at a visitation and celebration of life ceremony Monday.

Authorities said Chad Doerman, 32, confessed to shooting and killing his three sons aged 3, 4 and 7 more than a week ago at their home in Monroe Township.

A visitation for the boys will be held at the First Baptist Church of Glen Este in Batavia on Monday.

The visitation starts at 4 p.m. and is followed by a celebration of life ceremony at 8 p.m.

The Family is asking people to wear bright colors in honor of the boys. In lieu of flowers, they're asking for donations to the New Richmond Youth Sports Association (NRYSA).

The association held a memorial Sunday on a baseball field, where the boys spent a lot of their time. Community members shared happy memories of the three young brothers.

“He (Clayton) just turned to me and he says to me, in the middle of the game, ‘hey coach, you wanna come over to my house and watch some fireworks and go swimming this weekend?’” Clayton's coach, Dwayne Kuhn said.

While many of the coaches only had one sibling on their team, they interacted with all of the boys frequently.

New Richmond Youth Sports Association The Doerman boys

Rachel Brown

“They got along really well for three siblings. Don’t get me wrong there’s always sibling rivalries, but those boys were always supporting each other," said NRYSA President, Kristin Bennett.

In the time since their death, NRYSA has been raising money for their family with a t-shirt fundraiser. The NRYSA said it's raised more than $5,000 that goes directly to the family.

Rachel Brown

Rachel Brown

Their father, Chad Doerman pleaded not guilty in court Friday to the 21 charges against him after confessing to executing his three boys

Last week, the prosecution revealed additional details that took place at his home on Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township on June 15. Note: The details in the rest of this story are graphic and hard to read.

Barry Fulmer/WCPO

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said Doerman's massacre started inside the home where he shot his 4-year-old, Hunter, twice. He then walked outside and shot 7-year-old Clayton as the boy tried to run away, according to Tekulve.

Clayton was injured after being shot from behind. Tekulve said Doerman then walked up to him and shot him two more times. Doerman then ripped 3-year-old Chase from his mother's arms and shot him, according to Tekulve.

After court Friday, Tekulve said his goal is to "have this man executed."

"I can only imagine the terror these little boys felt and experienced as their father, their protector was murdering them," said Tekulve. "Unfortunately, their mother saw this. You can imagine the immense trauma and terror that she experienced and we will do the utmost in my office to see this defendant never sees the light of day again."

Doerman is being held without bail while awaiting a pretrial hearing on July 5.

READ MORE

Neighbor: Man who confessed to shooting, killing 3 sons 'was angry every day'

'The most heinous, monstrous crime': Man accused of killing his 3 sons confesses

Father of the man that confessed to killing his 3 sons says he 'just snapped'

$20 million bond set for man who shot and killed his 3 young sons