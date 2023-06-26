New Richmond Youth Sports Association holds memorial for three boys shot, killed

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Many in the Monroe Township and New Richmond communities came together Sunday to remember three local boys.

Authorities said Chad Doerman, 32, confessed to shooting and killing his three sons aged 3, 4 and 7 more than a week ago.

At the baseball fields where the the President of the New Richmond Youth Sports Association said the three boys spent a lot of their time, community members shared memories of Clayton, Hunter and Chase Sunday.

“He just turned to me and he says to me, in the middle of the game, ‘hey coach, you wanna come over to my house and watch some fireworks and go swimming this weekend?’” Clayton's coach, Dwayne Kuhn said.

While many of the coaches only had one sibling on their team, they interacted with all of the boys frequently.

“They got along really well for three siblings, don’t get me wrong there’s always sibling rivalries, but those boys were always supporting each other," said NRYSA President, Kristin Bennett said.

The community also thanked the first responders on Sunday who responded to the family's home after the tragedy happened.

In the time since their death, NRYSA has been raising money for their family with a t-shirt fundraiser. The NRYSA said it's raised more than $5,000 that goes directly to the family.

“We have been asked from California, Texas, all over the Midwest and even Australia," Bennett said. “The word about who the boys are and were is getting out to the world and that was the wishes of the family."

Clayton and Hunter were the ones playing in baseball and t-ball games, but the NRYSA plans to honor all three boys on baseball field number four.

“That was the last field that Clayton played on," Bennett said.

“They were a joy to be around and they deserve to be remembered for the kids that they were and the fun they had on these fields," Kuhn said.

The NRYSA hasn't said yet when that memorial might be added to the field, but they have mentioned that there would be a dedication for it in the future.