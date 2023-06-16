'The most heinous, monstrous crime': Man accused of killing his 3 sons confesses in court

Editor's note: This story contains information that could be difficult to read.

A Clermont County man charged with shooting his three sons to death Thursday afternoon confessed in court to what the judge called "the most heinous, monstrous crime."

The judge ordered 32-year-old Chad Doerman be held in the Clermont County jail on a $50 million cash bond after Doerman described how he shot and killed three of his children.

Prosecutors said all three of the children were shot execution-style with a rifle. All three boys were discovered by first responders, lying in the yard of a home. They were all pronounced dead at the scene; the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said all life-saving measures were "unsuccessful."

The boys were aged 3, 4 and 7.

In court, Doerman said one of the boys was able to run into a nearby field, but Doerman chased him and dragged him back to the property before shooting him.

Barry Fulmer/WCPO

Despite his confession, Doerman did not enter a plea while in court Friday.

On Thursday, county dispatchers said a 911 call reported a shooting on Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office said the woman who called screamed that "her babies had been shot." A few minutes later, a passerby also called 911 to report that a juvenile girl was running down the road saying that "her father was killing everyone."

When they arrived, sheriff's deputies made contact with Doerman, who was sitting outside of a home. He was taken into custody and later to the Clermont County jail.

A fourth person, the boys' 34-year-old mother, was located outside the home with a gunshot wound to the hand. She was taken to UC Medical Center, where Sheriff Robert S. Leahy later notified her that her sons had died.

Tracey Miller, superintendent of New Richmond Exempted Village School District, released a statement saying grief counselors will be available at Monroe Elementary Friday beginning at 9 a.m. following the shooting.

"Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific event," Miller said.

Please see below for a statement from Superintendent Tracey Miller. pic.twitter.com/qWnQZt33OH — New Richmond EVSD (@NREVSD) June 15, 2023