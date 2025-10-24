OSHP: 1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after crash in Pierce Township

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Pierce Township Friday afternoon, officials said.

Pierce Township police first confirmed that a call about a crash in the 1410 block of SR-749, near the intersection with Mt. Pisgah Road, came in at around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol began handling the investigation, determining that a driver traveling eastbound on SR-749 went off the right side of the road, hitting two utility poles and rotating before coming to a stop.

Both the driver and a passenger seated in the back seat were taken by EMS to UC Medical Center. A front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Officials said Air Care was called to the scene, but did not end up transporting anyone.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.