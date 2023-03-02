'Everyone is going to be burdened': Expert says trauma from Clermont County murder-suicide will ripple

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four people are dead after the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said Theresa Cain shot four of her family members before turning the gun on herself. She, her husband, father and son died. Her daughter, Samantha, is currently in critical condition at UC Medical Center.

Friends and neighbors said they couldn't believe the tragedy happened, stating there were "no telltale signs." Flowers were laid outside their home as the community mourns the dead and prays for Samantha.

M.J. Shooner, MA, MFT, a child/family therapist and trauma specialist for First Step Home, said the tragedy will bring a heavy burden to more than just the Cain family.

"Everyone is going to be burdened, whether they are completely aware of it or not," said Shooner. "You're basically having these circles of trauma rippling out from four generations, so each one of those people have a circle of people that were in their life."

Samantha is a New Richmond grad who attended Northern Kentucky University. Her brother, Ethan, was a New Richmond Middle School student. Steven Cain, Theresa's husband, sang in the band Critical Khaos.

"All of those people are basically qualified for the diagnosis of PTSD because the new criteria includes being a friend or a colleague of someone who was exposed to the trauma," Shooner said. "All of the police that are on this, all of the newscasters that are on this, everyone that's following this, needs to take a breath and find a safe place to share and I think that is one of the things that we are all missing."

Shooner said it is important people do not wait or doubt themselves if they need help.

"The important thing is we don't feel shame about our children going through things or, for example, if (Theresa) was going through something. ... That whole neighborhood, they're all going to need help," said Shooner.

She said it's important not to assign blame to anyone and that even this tragedy can teach a valuable lesson that it's OK to be vulnerable.

"It takes a lot of courage to ask for (help)," said Shooner. "Are they going to ask for it and who will listen?"

