Coroner: Four people dead in home in Ohio Township near New Richmond

OHIO TWP., Ohio — Four people are dead in Ohio Township near New Richmond, Ohio, according to the Clermont County Coroner's Office.

Law enforcement were on the scene of a home on Riebel Ridge Road Monday afternoon.

The coroner's office was called to the scene and officials said four people were found dead, though no additional details were given.

"We really don't know what happened just yet," said Brian Treon, Hamilton County coroner.

Treon said he could not release any information on how those people died; he said officials plan to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to help investigate the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.