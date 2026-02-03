New Richmond police warn residents to stay off frozen Ohio River

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — New Richmond police are urging residents to enjoy the frozen Ohio River from the shore after concerns about people walking on the ice.

The frozen river has drawn curiosity in recent days, but officers warn the ice is not safe for walking despite its appearance.

"It's extremely unpredictable, it's dangerous, and we would just ask people to not go on the ice," said New Richmond Police Chief Scott Noel.

Over the weekend, New Richmond police posted on social media after residents expressed concerns about what appeared to be people exploring the ice.

"The current is underneath the ice. It's working to melt from underneath. So, you very well may have 12 inches of ice and take a couple of steps and have an inch of ice," Noel said.

Some people may remember when people walked across the Ohio River in 1977. But with warmer temperatures ahead, crews told us they hope it doesn't happen again.

Emergency response would also be challenging due to current conditions, according to Noel.

"The New Richmond Fire Department does have a boat. The problem we would have right now is that the boat ramp is iced, so it would take some time to bust through that ice to get to the boat launch, and by that time, it just would not be a good situation," Noel said.

According to Noel, those who fall through or get stuck on the ice could face charges for inducing panic or disorderly conduct.

The warning comes after a woman drove her car into the Ohio River last week, creating a life-or-death situation that required water rescue teams.

The incident occurred just before Boone County water rescue teams held training over the weekend, practicing how to escape icy water using ice picks to roll themselves out.

"I would highly recommend that if you're going to an unfamiliar park, please look at a map before you go to make sure that when you're out there that you don't happen upon a pond or a body of water that you may not realize is there," said Danielle Gronefeld with Boone County Water Rescue.

Gronefeld also said pet owners should keep their animals leashed near frozen water.

"There's a lot of geese and ducks on this lake, and dogs love to chase them," Gronefeld said.

Water rescue teams advise calling 911 or throwing something to help if someone falls through ice, but said to never go in yourself to attempt a rescue.

