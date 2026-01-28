Cincinnati police search for car that went into Ohio River

CINCINNATI — A car went into the Ohio River Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.

Our crew went to the scene near Great American Ball Park, where police said they are searching for a white SUV in the river, alongside Boone County Water Rescue.

Police said they are not sure if the incident was intentional, and could not confirm whether the car was occupied.

Police told our crews a person walking on the sidewalk saw the car go into the river and called the police.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story when we learn more information.