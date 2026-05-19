NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Roundabouts have been proposed for four locations along U.S. 52 in New Richmond. If the project takes shape, it would replace the intersections at Front Street, Sycamore Street, Walnut Street and Augusta Street.

The project is being proposed by the village, in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation. WCPO 9 reported on the proposed roundabouts back in 2019.

"I know it's unpopular, but I'm for it," New Richmond resident Andrew Thorman said.

Thorman said while he's heard his neighbors go against the project, he believes it will help convenience and safety.

"I think it is going to make the flow of traffic move a lot smoother through the entire New Richmond area, just so that then we’re not constantly having to stop," Thorman said.

Watch to hear more from residents on the proposed roundabouts:

New Richmond may soon be filled with roundabouts; residents sit on both sides of issue

But others, like Stacy and Scott Atha, tell me it's not what they think is best for their community.

“Big semis and dump trucks will come through here. And they’re going to have to slow down, go around this roundabout, and I understand that there’s already traffic lights. I think that’s more safe," Stacy Atha said, "I don't think it's a good idea."

When I reached out to residents in New Richmond's community Facebook page, I heard from several other residents who were against the roundabouts.

I sat down with village councilman Larry Prues and Bob Lees, president of the nonprofit Renaissance New Richmond.

“I am 98% certain this project is a go," Prues said.

Prues told me that the funding for this project is from a mix of grants, totaling around $12.5 million — $600,000 of that coming from the village, according to Prues.

WCPO 9 News Drivers along U.S. 52

I asked what the village sees as the purpose of the roundabouts.

“Number one is safety, number two is economic development and number three is to tie our village back together," Prues said.

ODOT data reports that roundabouts are significantly safer compared to traditional intersections.

“The mission is, with traffic circles or roundabouts is that it definitely slows people down," Lees said.

For residents looking to share their input with village leaders and ODOT officials, an open house is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the New Richmond Preparatory Academy.

For those who can't attend in person, there is a virtual open house that goes through June 30.