TIMELINE: When strong to severe storms are expected today

It's a very muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s and dew points at similar levels. Isolated showers will continue during the early hours but most of the rain should fade before sunrise.
The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s but it will feel like 90 degrees due to the higher levels of humidity. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
But the big story today is when storms are coming in and how strong those storms are expected to be.
Our first chance for storms begins around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be pop-up thunderstorm activity that is unorganized, and it will last up through the evening rush. An isolated severe storm is possible with this activity.
Another round of storms will develop this evening in southeast Indiana around 7 p.m. This line of storms will move east and potentially turn severe between 7 p.m. to midnight across our area.
The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible. Today's setup should not support tornado development.
Showers continue tonight but the stronger storms will fade. We'll see spotty, light rain Wednesday morning and additional isolated storms in the afternoon. Nothing severe is expected. Highs will be lower Wednesday, at around 73 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Very muggy
Low: 73
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy, very humid
Afternoon and evening storms
High: 86
TUESDAY NIGHT
Storms fade
A few showers remain
Low: 65
WEDNESDAY
Spotty morning showers
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 73
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 53
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