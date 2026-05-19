TIMELINE: When strong to severe storms are expected today

It's a very muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s and dew points at similar levels. Isolated showers will continue during the early hours but most of the rain should fade before sunrise.

The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s but it will feel like 90 degrees due to the higher levels of humidity. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

But the big story today is when storms are coming in and how strong those storms are expected to be.

Our first chance for storms begins around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be pop-up thunderstorm activity that is unorganized, and it will last up through the evening rush. An isolated severe storm is possible with this activity.

WCPO Early afternoon pop up storms

Another round of storms will develop this evening in southeast Indiana around 7 p.m. This line of storms will move east and potentially turn severe between 7 p.m. to midnight across our area.

WCPO Stronger storms by 8 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "slight risk" of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible. Today's setup should not support tornado development.

WCPO Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook

Showers continue tonight but the stronger storms will fade. We'll see spotty, light rain Wednesday morning and additional isolated storms in the afternoon. Nothing severe is expected. Highs will be lower Wednesday, at around 73 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, very humid

Afternoon and evening storms

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

A few showers remain

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Spotty morning showers

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 53

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