LIVE: Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeats Thomas Massie in most expensive US House primary in history

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's 4th Congressional District will have a new representative in the U.S. House after incumbent Thomas Massie fell to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein in Tuesday's primary, according to The Associated Press.

Gallrein, a farmer and former Navy SEAL, defeated Massie in a race focused on the congressman's criticisms of President Donald Trump's administration.

WATCH: Gallrein is speaking after defeating incumbent Massie

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Nicknamed "Mr. No," Massie made his name as a contrarian, voting against Republican, Democratic and even popular bipartisan bills that he said deserve more scrutiny in his 14 years in office. That outlook became popular among constituents, but annoyed fellow legislators and party leaders, including Trump.

WATCH: Massie is speaking after falling to Gallrein

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Trump heavily criticized Massie, who, in the president's second term, pushed for the release of the Epstein files, called the decision to bomb Iran "not constitutional" and served as one of only two Republican votes against the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

In fact, the president vowed to campaign "really hard" against him, backing Gallrein, a Shelby County resident who previously ran for Kentucky Senate. Trump rallied for Gallrein during his visit to the Tri-State in March, had allies like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth campaign for him and even hosted a teleconference call pushing for him the night before the election.

“We can’t let that happen ... Massie is a grandstander who puts his own ego before what’s good for the people of Kentucky or for the country, and you need to vote him out of office, and you need to send Ed Gallrein to fight for you in Washington, ” Trump said on the call.

Trump's push turned the race into the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, with Axios reporting total spending at around $32 million. That money and interest appeared to impact constituents, with a Quantus Insights poll published days before the election showing Gallrein actually moving ahead of Massie, 53% to 45% — an eight-point margin. Still, Massie said he was confident in a win, touting his "14-year track record of taking up for my constituents."

In the end, Republicans backed Trump over their representative, electing Gallrein to represent them in the general election. He will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Melissa Strange and Jesse Brewer in November.