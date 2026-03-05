Nearly a year after worst flooding in decades, New Richmond prepares for Ohio River to rise

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Knowing how to handle floods when the Ohio River rises is a way of life for the residents of New Richmond.

"I think if you've been through it multiple times, then really, it's just one of those things that you don't have any control over," Joby Houck said.

Houck said he's lived in New Richmond for decades and owns several businesses in the village.

"It's just one of those things you have to be prepared for," Houck said.

Nearly a year after worst flooding in decades, village prepares for Ohio River to rise

In 2025, the Village of New Richmond was hit with devastating floods. Waters covered entire roads and got into dozens of houses, restaurants and other buildings.

"I believe it was 80-something structures that had water in them," New Richmond Fire Chief Tim Feldkamp said.

We were there as people found themselves standing in the high waters, and others had to salvage what they could while being unable to stay in their homes for a while.

"Every time the water comes up that high, we learn. We learn something from it, we put it into our emergency action plan," Feldkamp said.

I also spoke with Rod Coursey, who's opening up The New Richmond Distilleries on Front Street later this spring. He showed how high the water got just last year.

"It made it just over the step to the brim of the bottom of the door there," Coursey said.

In the days after the floodwaters receded, workers, volunteers and first responders cleaned up the damage left behind.

"We're very blessed and fortunate to have all these guys down here," Houck said.

Houck said one of the most difficult challenges that business owners and residents face is handling all the mud that sticks around when the waters recede.

"You have to get on the mud before it dries," he said. "If it dries, it's almost like trying to chip concrete off."

Feldkamp said residents should monitor water levels and keep an eye out for any issues. Residents can track the height of the Ohio River through the National Water Prediction Service's website.

"The main thing is just be prepared and be aware," Feldkamp said.

The fire chief addressed the impact of the ongoing construction project on Front Street if the village is hit by high floods this season.

"The biggest thing is, is the ability to be able to get around," Feldkamp said, "but we can work around that if it becomes that time."