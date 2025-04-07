'The worst flooding that I've experienced' | New Richmond homes, businesses submerged by Ohio River flooding

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Residents and business owners in New Richmond are dealing with the worst flooding in at least a decade, according to the village's vice mayor.

The waterfront village — which aptly calls its residents "River Rats" — is bogged with feet of overflow from the Ohio River. The river crested Monday at 60.7 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

New Richmond's downtown areas have plenty of shops submerged along Front Street. Vice Mayor Larry Prues told WCPO 9 that around 10 to 20 businesses have been affected.

"There's obviously a lot of financial loss occurring to these businesses," Prues said.

See drone footage of the flooding in New Richmond below:

New Richmond Flooding Drone 4/7/25

He hopes that as the river recedes and business owners begin to clean up any damage, people will support the affected businesses in any way they can.

"I'm just in awe of the river and what it is capable of doing," said New Richmond resident Sally Daugherty.

She told us this isn't her first flood in the village, and it reminds her of the 2018 floods.

While Prues said it's "part of the price you pay" for living in the village, he also said these recent floods stand out to him.

"This is by far the worst flooding that I've experienced," he said.

Pam Haverkos, the director of the Clermont County Emergency Management Agency, said New Richmond is a bit unique because they have such a large structural impact.

She said a handful of New Richmond homeowners have stayed at the county-run shelter, and potentially up to 70 residents could be temporarily displaced due to utility shutoffs.

Looking ahead, Haverkos said the county EMA will begin looking at what resident needs have been unmet, as well as organizations that might come to the village to help.

She also said the county is working on a donation collection.

Prues said the resilience of New Richmond residents is "amazing."

"In general? I think there's always a sense of community spirit," Daugherty said.