'A piece of history that's gone' | House fire destroys historic New Richmond building

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Located on the banks of the Ohio River in New Richmond is a collection of old structures that date back to the nineteenth century.

One of the homes, located at 314 Susanna Way, is listed on Historic New Richmond Inc.'s historic walking tour.

"It's Italian in its structure, and it was one of several, of what was pretty much considered millionaire's row here along the river front," said Greg Roberts, president of Historic New Richmond Inc.

The walking tour calls the home the "Joseph Clasgens House," named after a prominent family that owned the home in the 1860s, according to Roberts.

Just after midnight Sunday, New Richmond Fire & EMS were sent out to the home and found the building engulfed in flames.

The New Richmond Fire Department said crews from across Clermont County came together in the early morning hours to fight the fire.

But just one day later, the building was left destroyed. The roof has been reduced to a pile of scorched planks and debris.

"It's destroyed, it's a piece of history that's gone," said longtime New Richmond resident Gerandum Younts Jr.

Younts and his wife were two of many who came to visit the home on Monday.

"We've seen it in complete ruins before. They've rebuilt it. They did a haunted house in here one year. They rebuilt it into a bed and breakfast," Younts said.

We met with Roberts outside the now-damaged home. He told us how heavy the loss of this historic site is for the New Richmond community.

"This is a loss, that again, just detracts from what they're trying to do here in New Richmond in terms of celebrating its history," Roberts said.

Roberts said decades ago, he was able to help make sure the building was added to the Ohio Historic Inventory. Roberts told us the designation could help remove any possible FEMA restrictions on how much money could be spent if someone were able to restore the home in the future.

"What does it take to refurbish a building like this?" we asked.

"A lot of money and expertise," Roberts said.

Roberts said he does have hope that the home could be rebuilt one day.

"I just pray that someone has the vision and the finances to take this building back to its former glory," Roberts said.