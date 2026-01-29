'Best place in the world' | Clermont Senior Services provides residents a special place of refuge

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clermont County resident and senior citizen Judy Hassebrock spends three afternoons a week at Clermont Senior Services, which she told us has become her home away from home.

“I love coming here, this is the best place in the world," Hassebrock said.

Hassebrock was joined by a handful of regulars at the adult day care center on Wednesday. The group enjoyed physical activity, a warm lunch and live music.

Wednesday was the first day the center had been open since last week, according to leaders at Clermont Senior Services. In-person services had been put on hold due to the severe winter storm.

“I’d love to be able to go out and make a snowball. My daughter won’t let me, though. She says, ‘Mom, don't you go out there, you'll fall'," Hassebrock said.

WATCH: How Clermont Senior Services is giving local seniors a special place to gather

Clermont Senior Services offers games and activities for seniors

We spoke with Jennifer Harcourt, community services director for Clermont Senior Services. She said the adult day care is open from around 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The groups have daily games, trivia, physical activity, meals and more.

Clermont Senior Services Adult day care activites at Clermont Senior Services

“We do care for a lot of people who have some sort of dementia, and part of what we do is take care of their caregivers also. So, this is a safe place for them to come while their caregivers go to work," Harcourt said.

Given the frigid conditions, we asked Harcourt about what the center has done when customers couldn't come in person.

“A lot of people heat their homes with space heaters, which can be dangerous. A lot of people live alone. So, we have case managers who are calling all of their customers and checking on their status," Harcourt said.

Clermont Senior Services has buses to pick up customers or take them home, as well as smaller vehicles that deliver boxes of food to eligible seniors across Clermont County.

The boxes include a variety of frozen meals, snacks, bread and other items, delivered on a weekly basis.

Sam wants to hear from you. You can contact him here:

Every winter, Harcourt showed us that the center delivers snacks, juice boxes and canned soup, which would be safe in case of emergency.

“We do this each year, we make sure that they have, like a week’s worth of shelf-stable meals," Harcourt said.

As the winter weather continues, Harcourt said everyone can do their part to care for seniors.

“They could have all of the preparation in place, and they could still need help. So make sure you’re checking, make sure you’re calling or visiting," Harcourt said.