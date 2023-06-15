Watch Now
Multiple agencies respond to shooting involving children in Clermont County

Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 18:05:44-04

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a shooting involving children in Clermont County.

County dispatchers said a 911 call reported a shooting on Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The Clermont County sheriff said the shooting does involve children. At this time, it is unclear how many children are involved and their current condition. At least one adult woman is in the hospital.

A neighbor who lives up the road said the area is typically quiet, noting how "weird" it was to see such a large police presence.

"It's unheard of," Seth Trees said.

UC Air Care confirmed they were disregarded from coming to the scene. Officials said it is no longer an active scene. Sheriff's deputies have blocked off Laurel Lindale Road at Clermontville Laurel Road amid an investigation.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

